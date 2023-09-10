Bossip Video

Congratulations to U.S. Open Champion Coco Gauff, who clapped back at haters on the sidelines after winning her first Grand Slam Title: “To those who thought [they] were putting water on my fire, you’re really adding gas to it.”

In a stunning Black Girl Magic moment, Coco made history with her victorious comeback over Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s championship match.

The 19-year-old broke Serena Williams’ record as the youngest U.S. woman to win the Grand Slam. She also joined Althea Gibson, Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, and the G.O.A.T Serena in the elite club of Black women with the title.

Check out the highlights from Coco’s final match against Sabalenka.

Play

Even Coco’s opponent felt that the entire crowd seemed to be on the Atlanta native’s side during the competition. Although she had overwhelming support going into the match, Coco clocked those who doubted her. In an epic acceptance speech that set the internet ablaze, she thanked the haters fueling her passion even more. Coco also thanked the pioneers who paved the way for her but ultimately said, “I was doing it for myself and not for other people.”

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. A month ago, I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago, I won a 1000 title, and people were saying that was the biggest it was going to get. So, three weeks later, I’m here with this trophy right now,” she said in the post game interview.

“I tried my best to carry this with grace, and I’ve been doing my best… To those who thought [they] were putting water in my fire, you were really adding gas to ait, and now I’m really burning so bright right now,” she continued.

Following a humble handshake with Sabalenka, the new champ raced into the stands to embrace her family. Charismatic Coco turned the touching family moment into a hilarious one after the match.

“Today was the first time I’ve ever seen my dad cry,” she revealed, putting him on blast. “He doesn’t want me to tell y’all that, but he got caught in 4K. He thinks he’s so hard, but you know he’s not … My dad took me to this tournament [years ago], sitting right there watching Venus and Serena [Williams] compete, so it’s really incredible to be on this stage,” she said.

The World Cheers On Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open Championship & First Grand Slam

Congratulations immediately poured in from fellow tennis legends, celebrities, world leaders, and every corner of the internet. President Biden already extended an invitation for Coco to visit the White House. Check out more of the reactions to Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open win below.

Congratulations again to U.S. Open and Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff!