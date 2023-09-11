Chris Evans is a married man.
Less than a year after publicly confirming their relationship, the Captain America actor reportedly got married to Alba Baptista over the weekend.
According to reports from Page Six, the happy couple said said their vows in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, holding the wedding in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home. An insider told the outlet that the ceremony was “locked down tight,” making guests of the wedding sign NDAs and forfeit their phones.
Evans, 42, and his 26-year-old bride are said to have invited their closest family and friends to take part in the “beautiful” ceremony. The guest list reportedly included some of the actor’s big name Marvel co-stars, like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner.
The Knives Out star and the Luso-Brazilian actress first sparked romance rumors back in November 2022, but at the time, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had already been dating for “over a year.”
“They are in love, and Chris has never been happier,” the insider said at the time. “His family and friends all adore her.”
Only a few hours after that news made headlines, the duo was spotted holding hands during a walk in New York’s Central Park.
Evans was seen leaving a flirty comment on Baptista’s Instagram page around the same time, though he didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until Valentine’s Day 2023. In honor of the holiday, the actor posted multiple PDA-filled photos of him and his other half, showing just how many moments they’d already shared together, privately.
Congrats to the happy couple!
