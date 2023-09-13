Bossip Video

Apple held its yearly iPhone event to announce the iPhone 15 and if you missed it we got you covered with all the details.

Yesterday the technology world stopped for two hours for Apple’s annual iPhone event. The richest company in the world kicked off the event by flexing its content muscles for the Apple Watch. A short Ad featuring several people whose lives were saved by the watch opened the event. Each person told their story of avoiding demise thanks to Apple. Of course, the advertisement pulled on heartstrings with the theme titled “Another Birthday”. Apple showcased the birthday parties they lived to see thanks to the watch technology.

Eventually, the Apple Watch 9 was revealed alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The biggest upgrade is a new gesture that will allow you to control the watch by tapping your index finger and thumb together. By doing this you can answer a call, end a call, stop an alarm, and even take a picture on your phone. Another addition that makes us wonder why we didn’t have it in the first place. Pricing will start at $399 for the Apple Watch 9 and $799 for the Ultra 2.

Apple Unleashes The New iPhone 15 Models

Lastly, Apple announced the iPhone 15 lineup which will hit consumers on September 22nd. After a year of speculation, the rumors were confirmed the new iPhone will feature a USB-C charging port instead of the usual lightning port. Of course, Apple played up the benefits of data transfer speeds instead of admitting they were sued which caused the change. One shocking part of the port change is now your iPhone will be able to charge other electronics such as AirPods when connected to USB-C.

The other big upgrade to the phone is the ringer switch has been replaced with a programmable button. You can customize the button to open the camera, voice notes, and other apps when pressed. The iPhone 15 Pro models will be lighter with a titanium body weighing only 187 grams. Apple also offered an update to iCloud storage options adding 6TB and 12TB.

The camera on the iPhone Pro will be upgraded to capabilities of 4K 60fps ProRes video. The iPhone Pro Max will also come equipped with a 5x optical zoom. You can take a look at the new flagship phone from Apple below.