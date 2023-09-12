Bossip Video

In October of 2022, BOSSIP reported on the assault of Jermaine Vaughn, an Indianapolis man who was being arrested for disorderly conduct when he was stomped in the face by 15-year police veteran Sgt. Eric Huxley. As a result of the incident, Huxley was suspended and subsequently charged with felony assault and other charges while he awaited his official termination.

According to NBC News, the 45-year-old Huxley pleaded guilty in May to civil rights violations and has now been officially sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for his violent crimes against Vaughn.

“In addition to the trauma inflicted on victims, police officers who break the law and use excessive force damage the community’s trust in the law enforcement profession,” Zachary Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement.

All things considered, 366 days doesn’t seem like a very stiff penalty for what most would consider one of the most egregious violations a public servant can commit. Police officers who defy their oaths and do harm to citizens should be treated like examples to every other “blue life” that these types of behaviors are not only unacceptable but come with severe penalties.

From NBC:

“We appreciate the Judge’s thoughtful consideration of this matter and are prepared to serve the sentence,” Huxley’s attorney, John Kautzman, said by email Friday night. “Eric has apologized to the victim and the community for his out of character actions that day, and looks forward to putting this matter behind him so he can focus on taking care of his family.”

Yeah, to hell with all that “thoughtful consideration.” Treat these pigs as thoughtlessly as they treat Black bodies when they enact violence.