Bossip Video

This one is from All-American showrunner and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and she does not miss!

NBC Universal just debuted a new trailer today for their upcoming new drama original series FOUND starring Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

Kinda like Scandal — but definitely with a twist!

Here’s the full show description:

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about.

Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn executive produce.

Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

FOUND premieres Tuesday, October 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Will you be watching?