Bossip Video

White folks have long earned the general distrust that Black folks have for them and this woman, Renee Bach, is just another example on a long list of reasons why.

Bach is a purported “missionary” who moved to Uganda allegedly to help sick and starving children. She set up a nonprofit organization called Serving His Children and began practicing medical procedures that she was not even remotely qualified to perform. As a result, 105 children reportedly died in her “care” making her as fake as that Florida teenager who was pretending to be a doctor a few years ago.

HBO has decided to give a platform to this janky white jawn via a three-part documentary series titled Savior Complex that examines the controversy and essentially helps paint Bach in a more favorable light as a doting Karen with “good intentions.” The same intentions that pave the road to Hell.

Peep the trailer below.

Play

The backlash against HBO for allowing her to propagate her narrative has been swift and unyielding.

People are NOT here for the bulls#!t.

Several people responding to the trailer made mention of another documentary that is less propaganda-y called The Messiahs That Were Not that is produced by Ugandan journalists.

It should be noted that Bach settled a lawsuit in court and according to NPR, agreed to pay the two mothers who filed the suit. $9,500 each, with no admission of guilt.

Sounds about white.

Savior Complex premieres September 26 at 9 p.m.