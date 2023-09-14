Bossip Video

Sean Penn is getting dragged online for going on an angry rant about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. The hypocritical actor was apparently so off-put by Smith’s actions, that he wanted yo have his Oscars melted down to make bullets for Ukraine to “shoot at the Russians.”

The infamous slap was brought up when the I Am Sam actor expressed just how upset he was that Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was not allowed to speak at the Oscars last year.

“The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s [Zelenskyy] not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith,” Penn told Variety. The outlet even noted that the star was visibly infuriated while speaking about the incident, turning red during the interview.

He continued, “I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f***ing good in King Richard.” “So why the f*** did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f***ing thing?” Penn asked, going on to reference the consequences for his 1987 arrest when he punched a film extra in the face. “Why did I go to f***ing jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?”

As you probably already know, Will Smith walked onto the Oscars stage to slap Chris Rock across the face at last year’s ceremony. This came after the comedian made a joke referencing Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

“This f***ing bull*** wouldn’t have happened with Zelenskyy,” Penn continued in his rant. “Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened.”

As if his explosive comments about the situation weren’t enough, Penn said that after watching the slap he wanted to destroy his own two Oscars.

“I thought, ‘Well, f***, you know? I’ll give them to Ukraine. They can be melted down to bullets they can shoot at the Russians,'” he said.

With Penn getting so angry over Smith’s slap, many people on X–the social media platform previously known as Twitter–are pointing at the actor’s history of alleged abuse.

Many are pointing to Madonna’s claims that her then-husband beat her with a baseball bat, though she later denied those claims and dropped the charges.

Check out more reactions to Sean Penn’s hypocritical rant down below: