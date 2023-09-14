Bossip Video

Have y’all been keeping up with the new season of Power Book IV: Force?

In season two of Power Book IV: Force after cutting ties in New York, Tommy Egan’s newfound family and ruthless drug game enticed him to stay in Chicago. The explosive second season begins with Tommy on a mission to avenge the death of Lilliana, his former nemesis turned business partner. With the Flynn organization weakened, he’s more determined than ever to take over the Chicago drug world, but with CBI split down the middle, Tommy and Diamond first must maintain their edge over Jenard. As their factions feud in the streets, Tommy capitalizes on another rivalry between the Serbs and Miguel Garcia, the most formidable drug lord in Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, Tommy must race to stay ahead of the men who are coming for what’s theirs, a federal task force that’s closing ranks, and a sadistic supplier with a direct line to the Cartel. All the while torn by the promise of a second chance with his blood family, Tommy must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to finally ascend the throne of a kingpin.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s brand new episode of Power Book IV: Force.

In this exclusive clip, from the third episode of Power Book IV: Force “War & Ice Cream,” tempers begin to flare as Tommy confronts Walter about Claudia’s possible involvement with Liliana’s death.

Welp. That got heated. Do you think Walter will come around or is this ish just about to get a lot uglier?

Here’s what else to expect from episode 203:

In “War & Ice Cream,” Tommy and Diamond expand their business to prisons, the Feds put together a task force to take down CBI, and Jenard struggles to maintain control.

The third episode of Power Book IV: Force season two “War & Ice Cream,” premieres Friday, September 15 on STARZ.

Will you be watching?