Are you ready for The Creator?

Sci-Fi lovers are buzzing over The Creator starring John David Washington as “a hardened ex-special forces agent who’s recruited to hunt down and eliminate the elusive architect of advanced AI called The Creator that developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end mankind,” per the official synopsis.

Grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan) amid a future war between humans and AI, Joshua (Washington) and his team of elite operatives journey into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory only to discover the world-ending weapon is in the form of a young child.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the visually-stunning Sci-Fi Thriller also stars Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Oscar-winner Allison Janney.

“The trick with AI is that there’s a sweet spot window before the robo-apocalypse and not after, which is in November or maybe December,” said Edwards in an interview with Collider. We got lucky [with our release date]. I tried to avoid putting a date. I didn’t want to write a date for the movie because even [Stanley] Kubrick gets it wrong. At some point, you have to pick a date, so I did some math and I picked 2070. Now, I feel like an idiot because I should have gone for 2023, with everything that’s unfolded in the last few months, or year. It’s scarily weird. When we first pitched the movie to the studio, this idea of war with AI, everyone wants to know the backstory. They’re like, “Hang on, why would we be at war with AI?” We were like, “It’s been banned because it went wrong.” “But why would you ban AI? It’s gonna be great.” There were all these ideas that you have to set up that, that maybe humanity would reject this thing and not be that cool about it. And the way it’s played out, the set up of our movie, is pretty much the last few months.”

The Creator opens exclusively in theaters and IMAX September 29, 2023.