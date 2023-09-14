Bossip Video

One thing about Keke Wyatt — she’s always ready to put in the work.

Today WE tv announced their all-new reality series, Keke Wyatt’s World, will premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 9pm ET with new episodes available on the popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.

The six, one-hour episodes follow R&B artist, Keke Wyatt, as she navigates her demanding singing career along with being a wife, daughter, diva, friend, and mother to 11 children. Having been in the music game for over a decade, Keke is ready to take her career in a new direction with her first new album in over six years while exploring challenges in love and as a mother. With a new baby added to her brood, Keke finds this new path far more difficult than ever before, unable to manage her way to super stardom the way her team would like.

As the pressures mount, she fights to keep it all from unraveling with the help of husband, Zackariah, a stay-at-home dad who manages the house; her mother, Lorna, who is her rock but also stirs up trouble in the family; and manager and BFF, Andrae, who struggles to keep her on track. Can Keke continue to balance motherhood and family life with the demands of her career and her fans?

Check out the trailer below:

We’re used to Keke making funny faces and singing folks DOWN, but it looks like this show is also going to deal with a lot of her more difficult moments as well.

What did you think of the supertease? Are you excited for this one?