The only thing more satisfying than cops being held accountable for their murders would be if they never murdered people in the first place.

Eddie Irizarry was shot dead inside his car within seconds of Philadelphia police pulling him over for driving down the wrong way on a one-way street. When we say seconds, we mean seconds, approximately five to be specific. The cops essentially hopped out of their cars and immediately started firing. The officer who did the shooting, Mark Dial, was subsequently fired from the department and is now facing murder charges and more according to NBCNews via District Attorney Larry Krasner.

What makes this story particularly heinous is that initially, police cooked up some BS story about how Irizarry had hopped out of his car and lunged at them with a knife. This was a complete lie made from whole cloth as both the security camera footage and the body camera footage show. Krasner released the never-before-seen body camera video upon making the announcement of murder charges against Dial.

WARNING: The video that you are about to watch is very disturbing. Please take your mental health into account before you press play.

Cops these days aren’t even smart enough to realize that their lies will either be exposed via public security cameras, doorbell cameras, witness cell phone cameras, or…the cameras that they are wearing on their person! Who is vetting these murderous morons???

Philly mayor Jim Kenney called the footage “graphic” and offered his public condolences to the Irizarry family:

“I recognize that no action that we take as a City can bring him back, but I am confident that the District Attorney’s Office is working toward justice for Mr. Irizarry and his family,” he said in a statement.

Put that pig in prison and make sure his cell is in gen pop.