Bossip Video

A new episode of OWN’s Time Of Essence premieres tonight at 9 pm ET/PT and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip!

As previously reported the highly anticipated five-part one-hour docu-series debuted on Friday, August 18 at 9 pm ET/PT and it’s detailing Essence magazine’s “trailblazing that reaches a global community of over 20 million Black women and has revealed some of the most captivating and influential covers of the past half-century.”

OWN previously revealed the names of the thought leaders, celebrities, and culture-defining influencers who will be featured in the series via a press release. The esteemed group includes Golden Globe® winning actress Taraji P. Henson, Sunny Hostin, producer and former president of Motown Productions Suzanne de Passe, Gabrielle Union and Oscar® winning actress Halle Berry.

Previously announced trailblazers also include fashion model and icon Beverly Johnson, Johnson’s daughter Anansa Sims, Oscar® winning actress Whoopi Goldberg, Emmy® winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs and none other than Oprah Winfrey.

Play

OWN Time Of Essence Exclusive Clip:

In an exclusive clip shared with BOSSIP, we see Essence editor Cori Murray explaining the disapproval the Black community showed when the magazine featured Reggie Bush for their heralded February “Black Love” issue.

Bush was an interesting choice considering that the mag usually profiled Black couples like Magic and Cookie and Will and Jada, but since Bush was so hot at the time he was greenlit for the 2010 cover.

The move sparked backlash however because not only was it not an original photo of the football player, but he was dating Kim K at the time.

“How could we celebrate him when he’s clearly over here dating Kim Kardashian?” Murray remembers readers asked.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Time Of Essence: Chapter Five: The 2010s To The Future airs tonight, Friday, September 15, @ 9 pm ET/PT

Check out an official description below.