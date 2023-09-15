Bossip Video

There’s a hell of a lot more than a “few bad apples.”

Seattle cop Daniel Auderer is under heavy fire for a newly released bodycam footage of him having a wildly offensive and shamefully crass conversation about the death of a young woman at the hands of one of his fellow pigs.

Twenty-three-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula was struck by a police car traveling at 74 mph through an intersection. According to USA Today, she was thrown 100 feet and died from her bevy of injuries.

Auderer can be heard calling Kandula “a regular person” and flippantly says that the city should just “write a check” to her family.

“Eleven thousand dollars. She was 26 anyway,” Auderer adds, misstating Kandula’s age. “She had limited value.”

Peep the video from the bodycam below to see everything else Auderer said.

Sufficed to say, people in Seattle and beyond are livid about the comments, and they are demanding that action be taken. At this time, it doesn’t appear that the department nor the city’s leaders have intervened to discipline Auderer. However, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco along with other local leaders and citizens are calling for action.

According to CNN, conservative radio show host Jason Rantz claims to have a document showing that Auderer self-reported his comments to the department after realizing that his comments would be seen as inflammatory.

“I was imitating what a lawyer tasked with negotiating the case would be saying and being sarcastic to express that they shouldn’t be coming up with crazy arguments to minimize the payment,” Auderer wrote in the document, according to Rantz. “I do understand that if a citizen were to hear it that they would rightfully believe I was being insensitive to the loss of a human life,” Auderer reportedly wrote.

Uh ya think?!? We’re not giving this cop nor this conservative radio jock the benefit of the doubt. We’ll be watching for more updates and more information about whether or not this story is true. That excuse is a lil’ too convenient for our taste.