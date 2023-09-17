Bossip Video

Are you excited for the new Blitz Bazawule version of The Color Purple?

As the release date draws closer, Warner Bros. Pictures is sprinkling their savory break crumbs as invitation to entice us to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. The bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. The latest offering from the studio includes commentary from Oprah, Blitz and pretty much the whole cast along with some new glimpses at the fresh take — like musical numbers and bits from scenes.

Check out the latest featurette below:

“The Color Purple” stars Taraji P. Henson (“What Men Want,” “Hidden Figures”), Danielle Brooks (“Peacemaker,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights,” “BlacKkKlansman”), H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”), Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid,” “Grown-ish”), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, with a screenplay by Marcus Gardley, The Color Purple is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The film is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones and executive Produced by Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

The Color Purple arrives exclusively in theatres December 25.