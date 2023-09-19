Bossip Video

Chanel Iman is a girl mom, again after welcoming baby Capri Summer Godchaux, with her fiancé Davon Godchaux.

The supermodel and the New England Patriots player introduced their daughter in a joint Instagram post featuring Chanel breastfeeding their baby girl in the hospital with Davon smiling by her side.

The couple’s baby name is especially serendipitous and ties into the defensive tackle asking for Chanel’s hand in marriage. Back in May, he asked the model to be his wife in Capri, Italy, so their child’s name is a clear nod to that special moment.

“First of all, I can’t even lie I was nervous ahh hell😂,” Godchaux previously wrote in his engagement caption about the proposal. “And I never thought I would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life! Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn’t have rather spend this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!❤️❤️🇮🇹💍”

This is Chanel Iman’s third daughter. The model, 32, also has two daughters with her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard.

Davon Godchaux, 28, has a son from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple!