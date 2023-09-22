Bossip Video

Netflix has revealed the first look at ‘GRISELDA’ starring Sofia Vergara as the black widow and godmother of cocaine Griselda Blanco.

Even with the writer’s strike, we have a few releases scheduled to come our way before the real dry spell of new content reaches us. One of the most anticipated projects on Netflix’s side of the business is the upcoming limited series GRISELDA. GRISELDA will be a limited series with six episodes scheduled to run 50 minutes each. Sofia Vergara will star in the series which will depict the cocaine godmother Griselda Blanco. The show will also be executives produced by Netflix’s Narcos team of Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz. The synopsis from Netflix revealed the show will focus on Blanco navigating between family and the deadly cocaine trade from the ’70s-’80s.

GRISELDA is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

For those eager to watch the show you will have to hold out just a little bit longer. The show will not be released this year as it will premiere on January 25, 2024. Yes, you read that correctly it doesn’t hit your screen until 2024. Additionally, to prepare you can watch Cocaine Cowboys 1 and Cocaine Cowboys 2.

However, you can watch the first official teaser trailer for the show below.