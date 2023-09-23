Bossip Video

Red light, GREEN LIGHT

Netflix is raising the reality bar with Squid Game: The Challenge where 456 players will compete for a life-changing reward of $4.56 MILLION–the biggest cash prize ever awarded on a reality competition show.

“As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show (with surprising new additions) their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them,” per the official synopsis.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

The high-stakes show will serve as an appetizer for Squid Game Season 2 which is rumored to return with more deadly games, unfavorable odds, and murderous mayhem.

Fans of the global obsession can expect to see some familiar faces along with the boyfriend of giant murder doll Young-hee. Yep, A GIANT MURDER DOLL HAS A BOO.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” wrote Hwang Dong-hyuk, Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of Squid Game in the official announcement. “As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world,” he continued. “Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

According to Netflix, Squid Game became the streaming giant’s #1 All-Time show with a mind-blowing 1.65 billion hours of viewing in 28 days following its Sept. 17, 2001 premiere.

It also joined Nielsen’s exclusive “3 Billion Club” which includes streaming smashes The Crown, Tiger King, The Umbrella Academy, Ozark, and You.

In Squid Game, 456 desperate people in dire need of money accept a mysterious invitation to join a game where the winner takes home 45.6 billion won ($38 million American dollars).

To win the cash and clean slate, participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play traditional Korean children’s games like Red Light, Green Light with DEATH as the consequence of losing.

Since 2019, non-English-language viewing in the U.S. has grown by 71% with 97% of Netflix’s U.S. members watching at least one non-English-language title in the past year.

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres exclusively on Netflix November 22.