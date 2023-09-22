There's always some BS happening with a Memphis law enforcement organization.\r\n\r\nAccording to AP News, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner held a news conference this week to announce the indictments of nine county jail deputies who beat and abused 33-year-old Gershun Freeman until he died in their custody. Initially, the indictments were sealed so the deputies' names and charges were not made public. However, ABC24 Memphis was able to obtain a copy of the unsealed filing and was able to confirm both the names of the deputies and the charges.\r\n\r\nStevon Jones, Courtney Parham, Ebonee Davis, Chelsey Duckett, Jeffrey Gibson, Anthony Howell, Lareko Elliott, and Damian Cooper have all been charged with the attack on Freeman while two in particular, Jones and Parham, have been charged with second-degree murder. The other six pigs have been charged with aggravated assault. The indictment makes clear that the state feels Jones and Parham were fully aware that they were killing Freeman during their attack.\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/CTG7pI0rKag?si=Z733i62wOfaEJgGE\r\n\r\nFollowing the announcement, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk released the video of the brutal beating to the public. The footage shows that Freeman ran out of his cell naked and was subsequently beaten by ten correctional officers in addition to being attacked with handcuffs, rings of jail keys, and pepper spray canisters. Back in March, Sheriff Bonner cited the medical examiner's report stating that Freeman suffered \u201cpsychosis and cardiovascular disease and died of a heart attack while being restrained,\u201d\r\nOur eyes are fixed on this case and we will update you as new information becomes available.\r\n \r\n\r\n