White people have some muthaf***in’ nerve.

Dr. Yves Duroseau, the first physician in the US to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and his wife Claude hosted several highly successful and influential guests at their home back on September 17, 2022, to celebrate the 47th birthday of Rosevony Duroseau, the doctor’s sister.

According to The Daily Beast, the party vibes were rudely interrupted by a bout of caucasity audacity that included a water hose and a large German Shepherd—and there’s actual footage of the incident to back up the doc’s claims.

Rosevony, a Fordham-educated attorney who works as an asylum officer for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), had invited a few friends from law school, and the guest list contained a slew of influential power players. Among the guests were Rigo Morales, a successful music industry executive who co-founded the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, a lawyer from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, another from New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration, at least one public defender, two bank executives, a New Jersey public schools administrator, and Rosevony’s fiancé, the CEO of a cybersecurity firm in Washington, D.C.

The Duroseau’s neighbor, a German national man named Marcus Rosebrock, and an unidentified white woman started the trouble when the woman entered the Duroseau’s home at 9:50pm with a “large, menacing German Shepherd” demanding that they turn their backyard music off.

When this cantankerous Karen was politely given their a**es to kiss, Rosebrock took it upon himself to enact “a scene reminiscent of 1960’s Birmingham, Alabama, when White law enforcement officers used fire hoses to douse, assault, and batter African Americans participating in civil rights demonstrations in an attempt to get them to comply and disperse,” according to a newly filed lawsuit.

The suit alleges that at one point Rosebrock increased the pressure of the hose during the alleged attack so that it was “extremely powerful and stinging in nature.”

That’s right. Rosebrock “allegedly” turned a hose on a group of Black folks on their own property. After the attack, Duroseau filed a police report which authorities have yet to investigate. The lawsuit which includes Dorseau and 18 other plaintiffs is seeking unspecified monetary damages for the emotional distress incurred.

“We experienced a very specific, very heinous type of attack that harkens back to a dark period of this country’s history,” one of the partygoers, Katya Dossous, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “A monstrous, racist, hateful tactic historically used against people of color. An attack I believe was premeditated, deliberate and thought out with the intent to make us feel less than, like animals. “Water hoses have long been used against people of color. Mr. Rosebrock chose this specific method with the intent of dehumanizing us,” she added. “It was deeply disheartening and demoralizing to be subjected to a hateful crime at Doctor Duroseau’s home, during a joyful birthday celebration for my friend of 30 years.”





We truly hope that when all is said and done, the Duroseaus and their guests own the Rosebrock’s home and all their worldly possessions.