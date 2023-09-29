Las Vegas police have finally made an arrest in the 27-year-old cold case involving the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed Tupac Shakur.
You can throw your 2023 bingo card out the window because this is something none of us saw coming. After nearly three decades, Las Vegas police believe they have solved the case of who shot and killed Tupac Shakur.
According to the Associated Press, an arrest has been made months after a search warrant was executed in Vegas in relation to the murder.
Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested in connection to the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed Shakur. Davis has been a long-time person of interest to Las Vegas police and in his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend he even confessed he was in the car where the gunfire erupted.
For some reason, Davis also felt the need to do interviews and talk about this for almost three decades which probably didn’t help his case either.
The Associated Press reports that police recovered a nice haul from the search warrant executed on his wife’s home earlier this summer. They reportedly recovered stockpiles of images, bullets, a hard drive, a cellphone, and several computers. While we have zero clue what was found on those computers, it certainly felt like the walls were closing in.
Now justice may finally be served after all this time.
