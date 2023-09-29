Bossip Video

Jigsaw is BACK

It’s rare to see the 10th movie in a franchise breath life into take things one of the best films of the series but that’s exactly what SAW X does with all the blood-splattered mayhem fans loved in the first few films.

“I was overwhelmed to realize just how much further we could take the character in this story,” recalled director Kevin Greutert. Prior to that, I had started to feel that Jigsaw had become a kind of guru or cult leader that was drifting away from what made him so engaging in the early Saw films, when we saw John so clearly driven by anger over life’s injustices.” He also had only a fleeting, non-primary role in the earlier stories. With SAW X, there was an opportunity to reveal John as the true main character of the franchise and show not just an origin story or another showcase of his inventiveness, but rather to take him on an emotional journey through his struggle with mortality.”

In SAW X, John Kramer (Tobin Bell) returns in the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game set between the events of Saw I and II where the unconventional life coach travels to Mexico for a miracle cancer cure that turns out to be a SCAM.

Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his “unique work,” turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way, through terrifying and ingenious traps.

“I’ve always wanted to bring a sense of humanity to John that we could take in many directions,” said Bell about showing audiences a different side of John Kramer. “Remember, John doesn’t know he’s in a horror movie. So, I appreciate the opportunity to play him as a complete human being within the framework of what’s being imagined and created by so many others.”

We caught up with director Kevin Greutert, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules, and production designer Anthony Stabley who talked SAW X, Jigsaw’s return, keeping a 10-film franchise fresh, and more in our interviews below:

