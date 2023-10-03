Bossip Video

In sweet Black love news…

A director and an actor are announcing that their wedding is on the horizon and they couldn’t be more thrilled about their “legendary love.”

Crystle Roberson, a director, writer, and producer known for her work on Greenleaf, All American, and The Gilded Age, is engaged to Omar J. Dorsey of Queen Sugar, Powerbook II: Raising Kanan and How to Be a Bookie fame.

The two who’ve gushed about enjoying a copacetic courtship that included shared dreams, love, and laughter, announced their engagement on October 9, 2022, via Instagram.

“I said Yes to a LEGEND and a LEGENDARY LOVE!” Roberson captioned a video montage. “Cheers to us. I love you!”

“I’m so happy to say she said YES when I just asked her to marry me! Like Jack said in “As Good As It Gets” You make me want to be a better man! You brought the “Hollywood” out of me Crystle. I love you,” Dorsey captioned a similar post on his own page.

Now they’re sharing stunning photos to mark their forthcoming marriage.

The two who met at a film festival in Canada were shocked to learn that they share not only Georgia roots but also mutual friends. Despite that, they’d somehow never previously met.

“I don’t know how we had never met each other before; we knew a lot of the same people,” said Roberson in a statement. “But everything happens in divine time. He’s an actor, I’m a director, we both love our craft and encourage each other.”

Roberson and Dorsey will tie the knot on New Year’s Eve at an exclusive beachfront resort in Santa Monica, CA.

The large ceremony will come after a private, intimate wedding to be held this fall.

As wedding bells begin ringing, Roberson feels like she’s in a fairytale.

“Omar has many fans and supporters, especially women who love his character “Hollywood” on Queen Sugar,” said Roberson in a statement. “He is like their dream guy. I love the support they give him because I understand. I found my dream guy in him too! A dream husband!”

Congrats to the happy couple!