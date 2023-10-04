Bossip Video

For the second time in as many months, students at a historically Black college and university were subject to active gun violence.

Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland was the scene of a mass shooting Tuesday night that, according to the Baltimore Sun, left 5 people wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. As students and families were leaving a homecoming event, the coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State, chaos erupted as two bullets struck windows outside of the building. A student named David told a CNN affiliate station that he initially thought the pops and bangs were fireworks until…

“Then real fear set in and then I realized … this could be an active shooter,” he told the station. “I didn’t know what was going on I just started fearing for my life like everybody else did.”

The five gunshot victims, four men and one woman, ages range from 18 to 22.

If students were fortunate enough to evade the trauma of the shooting itself, fear and panic undoubtedly arose in the aftermath as police armed with rifles and tactical gear attempted to clear dorm buildings where the teenagers were ordered to shelter-in-place…

Can you imagine hiding from a shooter just to be held at gunpoint while a SWAT team decides whether or not YOU are the shooter??

Early Wednesday morning, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley held a press conference to update the public on the situation. He would not confirm whether or not authorities suspect that there was more than one shooter. However, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey sent a tweet claiming that he was told by police that there were three shooters present.

All classes are canceled for today and university president David Wilson says that the school’s administrative faculty will meet to determine whether or not they can proceed with homecoming for the weekend.

Via Baltimore Sun:

“Morgan State University will not be deterred,” Wilson said. “We will move forward, we will continue our momentum here at Morgan”

Sounds like he’s already made his decision. We will have more updates on everything regarding this story as more information becomes available.