Are you ready to bring the haunt home?!
To celebrate Haunted Mansion’s digital release we’ve got an exclusive clip of one of the deleted scenes for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Ben and Father Kent visit Harriet’s shop for the first time and let’s just say she’s not doing her finest work when they arrive.
Check it out below:
The Plot Of Haunted Mansion Combines Disney Attraction With Ensemble Cast Battling Ghosts
Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion tells the story of Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), a single mom, who discovers that the home she and her son share is haunted by irksome ghosts. Hoping to restore domestic tranquility, Gabbie recruits a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid the house of the supernatural squatters. A non-stop blend of action, adventure and comedy featuring an all-star cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto, Haunted Mansion was written by Katie Dippold and directed by Justin Simien. The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.
The Haunted Mansion digital release includes bonus features like featurettes, deleted scenes and a gag reel.
Haunted Mansion arrives at all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu/Fandango on October 4 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 17.
