Just over a year ago, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself right smack in the middle of a welfare fraud scandal after text messages were revealed that appeared to suggest he knew former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant used at least $5 million of the state’s welfare funds to help pay for a volleyball stadium for the university Favre’s daughter attends. Favre vehemently denied it, of course, and claimed he had done “nothing wrong” after he started whining about being “unjustly smeared by the media.”

Well, now, it’s not the big meanies in the media he has to face. Favre is finally set to give sworn testimony about the scandal he claims he never knowingly took any part in later this month.

According to the Mississippi Free Press, attorneys for the Mississippi Department of Human Services filed the deposition notice on Monday. The filing states that Jones Walker LLP “will take the deposition of Brett Lorenzo Favre in accordance with the Mississippi Rules of Civil Procedure beginning on Thursday, October 26, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Hotel Indigo” in Hattiesburg, Miss., where he lives, and that it will continue “from day to day until completed.”

As the Free Press noted, it’s unclear if Favre’s testimony will ever be made public because the state moved for the court to adopt a protective order that would make all deposition testimony “Confidential or Highly Confidential,” which is a shame because the public wants and needs to know if Favre realized he was being an entire welfare queen on behalf of his daughter and her school.

Favre hasn’t been charged with a crime on the state or federal level, but if he really expects people to believe he wasn’t aware he was snatching up welfare money like he’s the old, white and rich version of Ezal from Friday, he’s going to have to explain one text exchange in particular that just really makes it seem like he knew he was stealing from the poorest and most vulnerable citizens in Mississippi, the poorest state in America.

“If you were to pay me is there any way the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Favre asked Nancy New, the nonprofit leader who pleaded guilty last year to to state charges of misusing public money. New responded saying, “No, we never had that information publicized.”

Why is Favre afraid of the public finding out where the money came from if the deal was so innocent? He now claims he’s being “smeared” in the media, but he was already concerned that the media would find out where the funds he was gifted were coming from. Why?

“Those sorts of text messages suggest that he didn’t want the information out, that he knew that there was something that suggested that this would not be favorable if it came out,” state auditor Shad White, who first discovered the welfare fraud scandal, told Fox News Digital last year. “And there are also text messages that show that information had been communicated to him by somebody at the university that they would be nervous about the money flowing for some of these projects.”

It’s just really hard to imagine what Favre was so afraid of if he had no idea where the money came from, which makes it really hard to believe he’s not going to perjure himself if he continues playing dumb.