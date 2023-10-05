Bossip Video

Sexyy Red is setting the record straight after a sex tape of hers leaked online, letting fans know it wasn’t her doing.

The rising star became a trending topic earlier this week after an NSFW video featuring her surfaced online.

As reported by HipHopDX, the footage was uploaded to Sexyy Red’s very own Instagram Stories, which led many of her followers to believe that she accidentally uploaded it to the platform herself.

It was deleted very quickly after it was posted, but of course, not quickly enough, causing quite a stir online.

In addition to the folks who thought the rapper leaked the video on accident, there was also a slew of people who thought Sexyy Red posted it as a distraction from her recent comments in support of Donald Trump.

“I like Trump,” she said during a recent episode of comedian Theo Von’sThis Past Weekend podcast. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first I don’t think people was f***ing with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women.” The musician continued, “But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

“I love Trump. He funny to me,” she added, “I used to be watching him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He just bold. He funny. We need people like him.”

Still, the rapper says the post was in no way her doing, regardless of her other comments making headlines.

She took to X—the social media platform previously known as Twitter—to reply to the chatter, insisting that anyone who knows her character would know that she’s not the one who leaked that tape.

”I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that 💔😢,” the rapper wrote.

If the tape was, in fact, leaked without her consent, that’s a devastating situation to go through.