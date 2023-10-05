Bossip Video

It’s been quite some time since we had an update on this story…

Shanteari Weems was the proud owner of the Lil Kidz Castle in Owings Mills, Maryland when she learned that her husband James Weems, a retired police officer, was “allegedly” sexually molesting the children that were charged to her care. When she learned of his “allegedly” sick behavior, she shot him and is now serving a 4-year sentence in prison. James was not fatally wounded and was subsequently charged with a bevy of crimes including 13 counts related to three victims, including two counts of a third-degree sex offense, three counts of second-degree assault, and one count of displaying obscene material to a minor.

Pretty hard to argue against shooting him but we digress.

According to WUSA9, the man charged with 33 counts of rape and child sex crimes will be released on level 3 home detention while he awaits trial. He has been ordered to have no contact with children, witnesses, or victims.

Here are just a few of the claims against James Weems according to CBSNews:

An investigation into James Weems began on July 3, 2022, when parents reported to police their 10-year-old daughter told them “Mr. James” showed her pornography on a daycare bus, and that he touched her inappropriately at the facility’s playground, according to police charging documents obtained by WJZ.

In another instance:

On July 21, 2022, a 7-year-old boy who attended the daycare said in an interview with the Department of Social Services — which was investigating Weems’ contact with other children — that he was touched inappropriately at the daycare. Investigators were able to narrow down the suspect to Weems.

Why the hell would any judge allow this “alleged” monster back in the public sphere is beyond us. Surely, there is some law or legal statute that calls for his continued incarceration until his trail was reached a conclusion.