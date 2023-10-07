Bossip Video

Happy World Space Week!

The extraordinary stories of iconic Black Astronauts take flight in monumental Documentary The Space Race premiering February 2024 on National Geographic Channel and Disney+.

In The Space Race, “directors Lisa Cortés and Diego Hurtado de Mendoza profile pioneering Black pilots, scientists, and engineers including Guion Bluford, Leland Melvin, Charles Bolden, and many more who joined NASA to serve their country in space, even as their country failed to achieve equality for them back on Earth,” per the official synopsis.

From 1963, when the assassination of JFK thwarted Captain Ed Dwight’s quest to reach the moon, to 2020, when the echoes of the civil unrest sparked by the killing of George Floyd reached the International Space Station, the story of African Americans at NASA is a tale of world events colliding with the aspirations of uncommon men.

The bright dreams of Afrofuturism become reality in the buzzy Documentary, turning science fiction into science fact while giving us new heroes to celebrate and a fresh history to explore.”

Disney+ is steadily becoming a go-to hub for quality Black content like The Space Race and Bobi Wine: The People’s President currently streaming on the popular platform.

Born in the slums of Kampala, Ugandan opposition leader, former member of parliament, activist, and national superstar musician Bobi Wine risks his life and the lives of his wife, Barbie, and their children to fight the ruthless regime led by Yoweri Museveni.

Museveni has been in power since 1986 and changed Uganda’s constitution to enable him to run for yet another five-year term.

Running in the country’s 2021 presidential elections, Bobi Wine used his music to denounce the dictatorial regime and support his life mission to defend the oppressed and the voiceless people of Uganda.

In this fight, he takes on the country’s police and military which are not afraid to use violence and torture to intimidate and silence Wine and his supporters.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.