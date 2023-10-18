Bossip Video

What a MAGA Flocka shame…

On Monday, apparent “Grove St. Party” pundit Waka Flocka Flame joined the Sunken Place chorus line of embarrassing Black people who have allowed themselves to be paraded around like showdogs for Republican white nationalists who are desperate to show the world the GOP is not still the “old white party.”

“TRUMP2024,” Waka tweeted on Tuesday.

He then followed up with a photo of himself by Trump’s side.

Donald Trump, who, of course, is always happy to have another “look at my African American over here” moment, took advantage of the new “Black friend” show-off opportunity by posting a graphic with blown-up side-by-side photos of himself and the rapper he had probably just then heard of with the words “Endorsed by Waka Flocka Flame” in bold print.

First of all, why does this image look like a Paperview ad for Trump and Flocka’s MMA fight? They look like anchormen on a new prime-time Fox News show. Without all of the stars-and-stripes background imagery, it just looks like Waka is disappointed Trump took him on a first date to the Cheesecake Factory.

On Tuesday, Waka who was awarded a lifetime achievement award from Trump in 2021 then bizarrely tweeted that he “doesn’t wanna talk politics” and gave a shoutout to his fans.

“I only answer to the people that made me and that’s my FANS aka THE PEOPLE,” wrote the rapper.

Waka Flocka Flame Previously Criticized Trump, Desecrated Trump Jersey

Mind you, all of this comes after Waka previously criticized Trump.

In 2015, he tweeted, “F**** Donald J. Trump”…

and in 2017, he used a Trump jersey to wipe with onstage after tricking a fan into passing it his way.

Waka Flocka Joins A Number Of Hip-Hop Artists Aloofly Living In The Sunken Place With Their Trump Love

Anyway, here’s why Flocka—like the converted MAGA rappers before him, including Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Lil Pump, Chief Keef and, more recently, Sexyy Red—is annoying.

First of all, Donald Trump is a demonstrable racist.

In the ’70s, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against him over anti-Black housing discrimination.

Trump was once quoted as saying “Laziness is a trait in Blacks” during a rant about how he hates it when Black financial professionals count his money.

Trump is also the white conservative cult leader who essentially spearheaded the Republican war on critical race theory, diversity, inclusion, and Black history. And what about the “big lie” about the 2020 presidential race being stolen from him through illegal and fabricated votes? If that lie had been successful in delegitimizing legally cast votes instead of earning him federal charges and a RICO indictment in Georgia, it would have been mostly Black and Latino voters who were disenfranchised. Whose side are these rappers on when they go out of their way to endorse a clear and demonstrable orangey-white nationalist?

Secondly, Republicans used to hate rappers.

Even now, right-wing pundits and politicians deflect to rap music whenever they need a scapegoat for American violence or to justify their anti-Blackness. A decade or so ago, none of these rappers would have been in the mentions of prominent Republicans, especially elected officials, unless they were being denounced as thugs and degenerates whose music is poisoning the youth and destroying the Black community. But now, they’re at least good for a photo-op because the MAGA world is desperate for Blacky-lackey support.

All these rappers are doing now is giving Trump more opportunity to lie about all he’s done for Black people while actually continuing to weaponize white fear against us.

It’s a shame Waka Flocka and the others are such willing participants.