The murderous saga of Joran van der Sloot and Natalee Holloway appears to be entering into its final act.

BOSSIP has been covering this case going back years and years but today, a new development is taking over the news cycle. According to TMZ, van der Sloot has finally confessed to the grisly 2005 murder that captivated the nation.

Be warned, what you are about to read is very disturbing and can be triggering to some. Please take stock of your mental health before proceeding.

Legal documents obtained by contain a full transcript of the confession that van der Sloot made to his attorney. Joran says that he and Natalee were taking a walk on the beach when they found a private spot where they began to kiss.

“I start feeling her up again and she tells me no. She tells me she doesn’t want me to – to feel her up. Uh, I insist. I keep feeling her up either way.”

After sexually assaulting Natalee, Joran says she kneed him in the crotch and in return, he kicked her in the head “extremely hard” rendering her unconscious. In the final sickening confession, van der Sloot says he picked up a cinder block and, “I smash her head in with it completely.”

In a panic, Joran says he dragged Natalee’s body into knee-deep water and pushed her out to be washed away by the tide.

On Wednesday, van der Sloot plead guilty to wire fraud and extortion after telling Holloway’s family that he would confess for money.

Put this P.O.S. under the jail and leave him without food and water until he makes his transition to hell.