A celebrity house-flipper was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 18 on federal charges that he perpetrated “a multimillion-dollar Ponzi-like investment fraud scheme.”

Cesar Pina–a longtime business partner of The Breakfast Club host DJ Envy–was arrested after civil litigation and months of accusations across social media, according to reports from Billboard,

Victims allege that Pina stole their money with promises of big profits. When announcing the charges against Pina, federal authorities said the celebrity house-flipper had “exploited celebrity status and social media to develop a devoted following of potential victims.”

DJ Envy is associate with the scheme because many critics say he helped promote Pina, which includes interviewing him during multiple appearances on The Breakfast Club. Envy denies the accusations.