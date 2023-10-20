Bossip Video

On Monday, October 23 Tamron Hall will welcome Dante Bowe to her show and we’ve got a first look at that interview.

During the interview, Bowe addresses some of the recent backlash he’s been experiencing following his split from Maverick City and shares his reaction to the headlines.

If you guys don’t remember, in Septmember 2022 Maverick City Music announced they were putting their relationship with Bowe on “pause.” The collective released a statement saying Bowe exhibited “behavior that is inconsistent with our core values and beliefs.” Since that’s not very specific, fans had to speculate at the cause for the split, with some citing a nearly nude photo that Bowe posted to his IG stories and later deleted.

Check out the exclusive clip from Tamron Hall’s interview with Dante Bowe on Monday’s broadcast below:

If this is just a clip — we definitely want to tune in for the full interview. Do you think that Dante Bowe’s been judged too harshly? Isn’t Christianity supposed to be all about grace and mercy? Just sayin…

Dante’s also going to be performing on the show. We don’t want to miss that!

Go to www.TamronHallShow.com for local listings. You can follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.