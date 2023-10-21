Bossip Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now featured in the Grevin Museum in Paris but his wax figure is mysteriously less melanated than the Black and Samoan star.

 

Dwayne Johnson Wax Figure

Source: Marc Piasecki/ Bob Levey / Getty

While being featured in the museum is an honor and something that will be around forever, the creators clearly dropped the ball when it comes to mimicking the actor/retired wrestler in real life.

Dwayne Johnson: Wax Figure Unveiling At Musee Grevin In Paris

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Related Stories

One fan took to Instagram and declared that “the choice to put Dwayne in an outfit that screams dad was a bad call” while many pointed out the obvious; the wax figure is completely whitewashed.

Many fans have jokingly given The Rock’s wax figure nicknames like “The Rock from Temu”, Dwayne “The White” Johnson, Dwayne Diesel, Mr. Clean, and many more.

Dwayne Johnson: Wax Figure Unveiling At Musee Grevin In Paris

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Dwayne Johnson: Wax Figure Unveiling At Musee Grevin In Paris

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

His wax figure has been compared to Pitbull and even his Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel whom he previously feuded with. 

 

 

The Rock hasn’t made a statement on the wax figure at the moment but it’ll be interesting to hear his thoughts.

We must say, this isn’t the first bad wax job we’ve seen and certainly not the worst, but the Grevin Museum in Paris could probably learn a lesson or two from Madame Tussauds.

What are your thoughts on the wax figure? Would you snap a picture with it? Let us know your thoughts below!

Dwayne Johnson: Wax Figure Unveiling At Musee Grevin In Paris

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Categories: TwitterViews
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.