Bossip Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is now featured in the Grevin Museum in Paris but his wax figure is mysteriously less melanated than the Black and Samoan star.

While being featured in the museum is an honor and something that will be around forever, the creators clearly dropped the ball when it comes to mimicking the actor/retired wrestler in real life.

One fan took to Instagram and declared that “the choice to put Dwayne in an outfit that screams dad was a bad call” while many pointed out the obvious; the wax figure is completely whitewashed.

Many fans have jokingly given The Rock’s wax figure nicknames like “The Rock from Temu”, Dwayne “The White” Johnson, Dwayne Diesel, Mr. Clean, and many more.

His wax figure has been compared to Pitbull and even his Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel whom he previously feuded with.

The Rock hasn’t made a statement on the wax figure at the moment but it’ll be interesting to hear his thoughts.

We must say, this isn’t the first bad wax job we’ve seen and certainly not the worst, but the Grevin Museum in Paris could probably learn a lesson or two from Madame Tussauds.

What are your thoughts on the wax figure? Would you snap a picture with it? Let us know your thoughts below!