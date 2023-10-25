Bossip Video

UPDATED — 12:07 PM 10/25/2023

Variety reports that Jonathan Majors will face trial on domestic abuse charges on Nov. 29. On Wednesday, the actor appeared in court via Zoom, and his lawyers’ motion to dismiss his case was denied.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office made some serious accusations against the defense in Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case on Tuesday.

Just one day before a court hearing that could determine whether the domestic violence case against the actor goes to trial, the DA announced that the UK police are now a part of their prosecution.

According to reports from Deadline, the London Metropolitan Police report is from over a year ago, the details of which are unknown. But “medical Records from the United Kingdom, photographs taken by medical providers, and correspondence with [a] medical provider” related to an incident that happened in September 2022 are included in the new evidence prosecutors acquired, according to a recent filing in the New York criminal case.

The Creed III actor is currently facing misdemeanor charges following an incident near Majors’ New York City apartment on March 25. While the actor was the one who called 911 at the time, NYPD officers ended up finding multiple marks, “a laceration,” and a finger fracture on now ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was arrested before being released hours later after a hearing in front of a judge, pleading not guilty. He’s facing up to a year in jail.

D.A. Alvin Bragg and Assistant D.A. Keli Galaway are also now accusing Majors’ defense team–Priya Chaudhry, Seth Zuckerman and David Winkler–of “fictional” and “meritless” allegations against their office. They are also accusing the defense of spreading misinformation about non-existent video footage of the March incident, claiming charges were coming against Jabbari for supposedly attacking Majors.

“While defendant claims the People did not investigate Ms. Jabbari, a thorough investigation was conducted into the facts of this case and, in doing so, the People have chosen to prosecute Jonathan Majors,” the DA’s office said in its filing on October 13, according to Deadline. “Simply because defense counsel does not agree with the People’s use of prosecutorial discretion, it does not follow that an investigation was not conducted.”

While an investigatory card has been activated by police, the DA’s office says it has strongly recommended NYPD detectives not arrest Jabbari.

“On September 8, 2023, and September 12, 2023, the prosecution informed the NYPD that the People would decline to prosecute any charges brought by the NYPD against Ms. Jabbari related to the belated allegations made by defendant regarding the incident on March 25, 2023.”

Jabbari is intended as a witness for the prosecution in the trial, and the DA’s office is paying for her to fly over from the UK along with lodging while in the United States for the trial.