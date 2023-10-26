Bossip Video

A spooky series is back in time for spooky SZN and we’re giving you a look at five Black witches and their coven.

After spellbinding ALLBLK audiences in season one, Wicked City’s sophomore season explores what happens three months after the crew fails to stop a magical slaver named The Handler (Karon Joseph Riley, Ambitions), as members of the Atlanta coven find themselves broken and separated.

A press release reports that Jordan (Shaquita Smith, The Couch) has taken the reigns and she’s running The Mystic Haven but she and Angela (Chantal Maurice, P-Valley) have tried and failed to find Sherise (Chanel Mack, The Harder They Fall) who’s being held captive by The Handler.

Mona (Mercedez McDowell, The Resident) has moved away, and Camille (Taylor Polidore, Snowfall) is put in permanent hiding by her birth mother, Claudette (Rhonda Redette Morman, Hush). Unbeknownst to the coven, Tabitha (Vanessa Bell Calloway, Shameless) and Caden (Malika Blessing, The Perfect Man) are trapped inside a nightmare realm as Claudette exacts her revenge. Meanwhile, Sherise is forced to do The Handler’s bidding at his high-class magical supper club “Obsidian Dream.”

Additional cast of Wicked City season 2 includes some familiar faces and familiar names including India Marie Cross (It Wasn’t Me), Yandy Smith-Harris (Love and Hip Hop Atlanta), Gary Anthony Sturgis (Diary of a Mad Black Woman), Samantha James (Black and Blue), Kamilah Meek (Young Rock), Kurtis D. Glenn (The Assistant 3), Clover J. Adams (Taylor’s Diary), Maurice P. Kerry (Atlanta), Krystal Monique Mosley (Dhoom 3), Michael Silberblatt (Hawkeye), Marco Reese Maldonado (A Killer Romance), Carrie Anne Hunt (Magic Mike XXL), Michael M. Jones (P. Valley) and Sasha McKoon.

In an exclusive clip, we see Angela telling Jordan that her magic is “overflowing” before she’s interrupted by a bang on the door and an emergency.

“The council is coming!” warns Darletra before whisking Angela away.

Take an exclusive look below.

Wicked City season 2 is now streaming on ALLBLK.

