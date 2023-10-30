Halloweekend may have already passed, but the official holiday is still to come, meaning you have some time to pull together a last minute look.
Since the holiday is on a Tuesday this year, Halloween parties are sure to be going strong through this week and next weekend, too, so it’s never too late to be festive.
While a lot of celebrities always pull out all the stops to wear the most extravagant costumes ever, a lot of us regular folk don’t have the time or money. Plus, sometimes, less is more. So, for those of you who aren’t into over-the-top looks, opting for a Halloween-themed nails is a great option.
If you’re looking for a way to get into the Halloween spirit, or you just don’t know what to ask for at your next nail appointment, we have some ideas for you.
There’s nothing like a classic mix-and-match set with some cats, pumpkins, and ghosts
Not into the “spooky” part of spooky season? Go with one of these pink sets!
The bright green and black combo is always a nice alternative to the classic orange and white.
French tips never go out of style, and there are so many different possibilities
There’s something for everyone, even Hello Kitty fans
And you can never go wrong with Jack-o’-lantern-inspired nails
You can also incorporate some elements from Dia De Los Muertos in your set
