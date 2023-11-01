Bossip Video

Shanquella Robinson’s death will not go without accountability one way or another.

The Robinson family alongside their attorney Sue-Ann Robinson (no relation) has announced plans to file a civil lawsuit against the six “travel friends” who went to Cabo, Mexico, where the 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native was pronounced dead according to Newsweek. Shanquella’s death became a trending topic on social media after a video of a fight between her and one of the aforementioned “friends” went viral. Truthfully, it was much less of a fight and more of a beating as someone in the clip can be heard saying, “Quella, can you at least fight back?”

These “friends” insisted that Shanquella died of alcohol poisoning but insisted that she be medically treated at their resort as opposed to being taken to the hospital. However, an autopsy revealed that she died of “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” approximately 15 minutes after suffering the injury.

The Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the female “friend” who is thought to be responsible for the beating and subsequent death. BOSSIP has reported extensively on the family’s efforts to have this individual extradited, but that effort has not yet resulted in any action from the United States government. The civil lawsuit appears to be the only semblance of justice that the family can achieve at this time.

Sue-Ann Robinson confirmed that the law firm she works for “will be filing a civil lawsuit on behalf of the family.” She said Shanquella’s family “are tired, weary, heartbroken and missing Shanquella but motivated by her legacy to keep moving forward on the path to her justice.”

Regarding the extradition, the Mexican government is ready to green light the legal process but until the U.S. decides that Shanquella’s life is worthy of justice, their hands are essentially tied.

Says prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya to ABC News:

“This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor. Actually it wasn’t a quarrel, but instead a direct aggression. We are carrying out all the pertinent procedures such as the Interpol alert and the request for extradition to the United States of America. It’s about two Americans, the victim and the culprit…”

At this point, this case needs a major break in the form of federal intervention, and hopefully with continued pressure and an election season fast approaching, the political machinations will be a bit more motivated to give a damn about a dead Black girl.