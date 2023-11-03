Bossip Video

The “Florida Man” concept is alive and well thanks to a “booty patrol” truck that’s going viral on social media.

Florida continues to deliver bizarre news amid people taking part in the “Florida Man Birthday Challenge.” As previously reported, the concept is simple: if you google your b-day alongside the term “Florida Man” you can easily see how bonkers things can get in the Sunshine State.

Now, the latest news coming out of DeSoto County is no different.

According to USA Today, a Florida man was stopped by police after he was spotted in a white Chevy Silverado similar to one driven by border patrol agents. The local police department alerted the public about the truck on Monday via a Facebook post noting that they were on the hunt for the culprit.

Since then, the driver has been identified as 18-year-old Gabriel Luviano, who said his car has been painted that way for over a year.

“It’s just funny, it was never meant to be anything bad,” he said. “They already got me,” said Luviano while explaining to USA Today that he was recently issued a ticket for the truck’s green, white and red wheel lights.

Luvianao also said he has never tried to pull anyone over and added that he only turns the car’s lights on at car shows.

Despite the teen claiming that his car is just a lighthearted joke, the DeSoto Country Sheriff’s Office cited him for “impersonating law enforcement” and released a statement on social media about the ordeal.

“We want to emphasize that DCSO located the vehicle on Sunday, and our initial post aimed to raise awareness about this incident, ensuring that the public can avoid being duped by such individuals,” the department said. “We extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who called in with information about the suspicious vehicle, as your continued support is crucial in helping us maintain a safe and secure community for our residents.”