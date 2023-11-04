Bossip Video

Are you ready for Echo?

Marvel fans are buzzing over the gritty trailer for upcoming Disney+/Hulu series Echo starring deaf actress Alaqua Cox as the MCU’s first Indigenous superhero.

“I never imagined this,” said Cox in an interview with Collider. “It’s Marvel. Being a superhero is a big term and a big word to use, but when I got the role, I was so happy that they hired me because they want to show authentic representation of a deaf and Indigenous person. I’m deaf and Indigenous, so it’s just an amazing experience to go through. And getting my own show, it’s just been so amazing. My co-workers have been amazing through the entire time, too.”

It’s also the first MCU series with a TV-MA rating that’s evident in the violent trailer that should satisfy loud critics of the super studio’s safe approach to shows.

In Echo, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), who was the antagonist in the Hawkeye series, is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire.

When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. Check out the trailer below:





Directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, Echo also stars Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, and Cody Lightning.

“People on our show — they bleed. They die. They get killed and there are real-world consequences,” said Freeland in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Freeland, who grew up on an Navajo reservation in New Mexico, took her team to the annual Choctaw Pow Wow in Oklahoma for inspiration and had them take ASL lessons to help communicate with the show’s star.

“I needed to have some basic language where I could talk to [Cox] and look her in the eye and say, ‘That was nice! Again! More emotional.’ Just some basic words for her.”

All 5 episodes of Echo premiere Jan. 10, 2024 on Disney+ and Hulu.