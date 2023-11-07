Bossip Video

A new episode of MTV’s Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! is premiering tonight and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

This time co-hosts Travis and Rahne are confronting DaQuan in St. Louis about why he’s hiding his fiancée, Brianna. Brianna is madly love in with her boo who she thought was Prince Charming, but for some reason, she STILL hasn’t met his family after three years of being together.

Travis and Rahne are on the case and they’re getting answers for the woman who moved to St. Louis with her daughter to be with DaQuan.

During a tense confrontation, the hosts tell DaQuan that Brianna feels like he’s hiding their relationship.

As it turns out DaQuan’s secretly seeing an ex-girlfriend, and he’s pretty pissed that his secret is out.

“I’ll flip, popping up on me like this? I don’t want y’all popping up on me!” he says.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! airs tonight, Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.

In case you missed it, here’s more info on the jaw-dropping series that brings secretive relationships to the forefront:

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are returning with Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, where they uncover the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret. These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?

