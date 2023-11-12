Bossip Video

Marlon Wayans is planning to dedicate his next comedy special to his trans son, Kai Wayans.

Marlon Wayans stopped by The Breakfast Club to promote his latest stand-up comedy special, “Good Grief.” During the interview, he revealed that he wanted to get even more personal in his future stand-up comedy specials and dedicate the next one to his trans son, Kai.

The special titled “Skittles” or “Rainbow Child” would be about his “daughter who transitioned to a son.”

“My daughter Amai (Wayans) is now Kai and so I talk about the transition – now their transition – by my transition as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance. I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message and I know I’m dealing with it,” he said. “It was a very painful situation for me, but man it’s one of the best funniest hours I probably could ever imagine.”

Of course, being the comedian that he is, he joked with his daughter about the decision saying, “‘N***a you transitioning into your brother! You look just like him!’ I can’t tell the difference between her and Shawn. I swear to God.”

Marlon Wayans’ History Of Supporting His Transgender Son Kai

It’s no secret that Marlon is a proud supporter of the LGBTQIA community. He has always made an effort to show up and gracefully love his child out loud. The comedian and actor took to Instagram to wish his son a heartfelt birthday. The tribute thanked Kai for teaching him how to love people unconditionally.

“Happiest bday my baby… daddy loves you to the moon and back. I’ve always asked people to love me unconditionally, thank you for teaching me what that really means. Be you! Your best you! You’re the gift and I’m wrapping paper… love love love you for life. Excuse my ignorance, chalk it up to growth. Love you so much, thank you for making me a man. So proud. ðŸŒˆ” he wrote.

The first time Marlon opened up about his son was back in 2019 when he took to Instagram during Pride Month to show love and support. Unfortunately, the post was met with much criticism and backlash.

He wrote, “Happy pride ðŸŒˆ to my pride and joy. I wouldn’t change one effing thing about you. Love you to the moon around the sun, through the galaxies, and back again.”

One user wrote, “Another brother from Hollywood who failed his kidsðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸.” However, not all feedback was negative! Some users opened up and expressed their gratitude for the support of the community.

Be on the lookout for the release of Marlon Wayans’ stand-up comedy special, “Good Grief,” dropping soon!

