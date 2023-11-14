Bossip Video

Dexter Wade and his family have already been wildly disrespected by the Jackson Police Department and local Mississippi officials but this latest update is enough to make a person ask for 5 minutes in the ring.

BOSSIP has reported extensively about the case but for those who are unaware, Dexter Wade was killed by an off-duty police officer while crossing the highway in Jackson, Mississippi. Despite giving little to no effort to contact his next of kin, the department had Wade buried in some random field where unidentified persons are unceremoniously laid to rest. His mother searched for him for months until she finally learned of her son’s demise.

According to NBCNews, all those hours, days, and weeks of suffering led Bettersten Wade, Dexter’s mother, to an agreement with Hinds County officials to exhume her son’s remains so that he could have a funeral and a proper, respectful burial. Ms. Wade agreed to meet at a pauper’s field at the county penal farm on Monday, Nov. 13 at 11:30 am to witness the exhumation. However, when she arrived at the penal farm, she discovered that Dexter’s remains had already been removed by early-arriving Public Works employees. His body had been packaged and placed in the back of a Chevy Suburban.

The insults keep on a-comin’.

“It makes me feel like I don’t exist,” she said. “It doesn’t matter that I’m his mother. It didn’t matter to them. They act like that’s their child and they’re really the one who decides what happens to him. I didn’t have any rights or say.”

With so much suspicion around this case including the cause of death, the “miscommunication” between the city and the family, and the shady subsequent burial, it’s hard to look at this latest incident with anything short of a raised eyebrow. How could this second “miscommunication” have possibly happened?

David Archie, a member of the county Board of Supervisors, said he asked the county Public Works Department for an explanation and was told there had been a “miscommunication” about when it was expected to exhume the body. “So they came early and they did what they did,” Archie said.

The sequel is even worse than the original. Throw this whole damn county in the trash dumpster.