Atlanta rap star Young Dro will take to the stage to perform during halftime when the Atlanta Hawks face-off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 17. According to a press release, the game, presented by Georgia Natural Gas, marks the team’s first home game that counts towards the NBA In-Season Tournament.

A native of west Atlanta, Young Dro, a four-time RIAA-certified platinum recording artist, has been rocking shows around the world with his clever wordplay and undeniable stage presence for over two decades.

In 2006, the rap star burst onto the scene with his debut studio album Best Thang Smokin’. The project spawned hits like “Rubberband Banks” and “Shoulder Lean,” which peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. The rapper has collaborated with everyone from T.I. to B.o.B.

In a statement, Young Dro gushed that he was thrilled to have the opportunity to put on for his hometown of Atlanta during the Hawks’ halftime extravaganza.

“I hope my performance inspires resilience, compassion, and confidence in our city’s youth, and inspires them to be part of shaping a future where every child thrives, regardless of the challenges they face,” the “FDB” artist added.

Outside of music, Young Dro, real name D’Juan Montrel Hart, has been using his platform to bring awareness to issues impacting his community at large.

This year, the rapper launched his non-profit organization It STILL Takes a Village, a community group that is committed to ending gun violence and provides resources for individuals affected by mental health issues and substance abuse.

In October, the rap star was a guest speaker at the “Healing a Culture” discussion panel, helmed by MusiCares, a charity that has provided millions in health, financial and rehabilitation resources to musicians in need. Young Dro opened up about how the non-profit helped him to battle his substance abuse addiction and remain sober as he unlocks a new level of his music career.

Get ready, because we’re in for a treat when Young Dro takes to the stage to start the party for the Atlanta Hawks during halftime. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the first 5,000 fans in attendance to receive a special commemorative ticket.

To secure tickets for the game on Nov. 17, visit Hawks.com/tickets.

