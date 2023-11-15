Bossip Video

Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon, did not hold back during a newly released phone call with her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

In new audio released by DJ Akademiks, Keke Palmer’s mother goes in on Jackson during a very heated phone call. During the call, she unloads on both Darius and his brother, Sarunas, along with their own mother for raising “d**k suckers.”

Elsewhere in the clip, she claims that Usher is “gay,” which she later explains was an attempt to protect her daughter from more abuse.

“That’s what your mama raised. D**k suckers cause your brother’s a d**k sucker too. You probably suck d*ck too,” she said in the clip. “Keep f***ing around I might get somebody to f**k you!”

Sharon went on to claim that she tried to keep things civil with him for a long time out of suspicion that he has “mental problems.”

She also said that Darius and and his family have a poor understanding of the business, which is what caused him to completely overreact to Keke’s outfit at the Usher concert earlier this year.

“Usher is gay!” she yelled. “You and your stupid a** family don’t even understand the business. Usher is gay guys!!!”

In response to the leaked audio, Sharon accuses Darius of illegally recording her without her permission, also explaining that she only called Usher “gay” to help keep Keke safe.

“The lie I told about Usher was to get Darius to stop abusing my daughter on account of his jealousy,” she commented on The Neighborhood Talk’s post. “So I said he didn’t like women for her SAFETY.” Sharon continued, “Everything else I meant with my chest and didn’t expect anyone to hear it because recording me is illegal. I guess he is okay with jail but I knew that when he put his hands on my daughter. He is still abusing her in all of this, trying to paint himself as a victim. Textbook behavior.”

She talked about the recorded call even further with Radar Online, saying, “You should ask them for the entire tape.”

“You will hear him being told to leave several times,” Sharon told the outlet about the deleted phone call, claiming, “The point where I am cussing came in after 2 mins of him refusing to leave.”

The actress’ mom insisted that Jackson “would not leave” Keke’s home and “was not invited in.” She ended her statement by saying, “I feared for her life.”