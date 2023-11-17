Bossip Video

Following news that Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend for years of alleged abuse, Diddy is now the subject of an NYPD Criminal Investigation.

'Sean 'Diddy' Combs:Sean John Fragrance' photoshoot, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jul 2016

Source: Penske Media / Getty

The Bad Boy record exec is the subject of a secret NYPD investigation, and according to reports from TMZ, there is strong evidence it involves sexual assault. It’s unclear whether it was Cassie who made the criminal complaint.

Related Stories

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that there is an open case at NYPD under the the name, “Sean Combs.” While it is an active case, the case file has been “locked,” which essentially means it’s a sensitive case where access is restricted.
This news comes after Cassie filed an explosive federal lawsuit, which alleges rape, human trafficking, and other bombshell accusations.

“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” the NYPD told TMZ in a statement.

The fact that the case is locked plus the nature of the statement suggest that this is not only a sexual assault case, but the NYPD is also actively looking for other alleged victims.

The outlet also found a 2016 case where cops in Beverly Hills were called following a breakup argument between Diddy and Cassie, and while a domestic incident report was taken, no legal action followed.

In her lawsuit, Cassie accused her ex of assault and battery, rape, and even human trafficking, alleging that Diddy forced her to have sex with male prostitutes across state lines. Diddy’s lawyer has come forward to deny all of the allegations, essentially accusing her of wanting a big payday.

Categories: For Your Information
More From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.