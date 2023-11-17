Following news that Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend for years of alleged abuse, Diddy is now the subject of an NYPD Criminal Investigation.
The Bad Boy record exec is the subject of a secret NYPD investigation, and according to reports from TMZ, there is strong evidence it involves sexual assault. It’s unclear whether it was Cassie who made the criminal complaint.
“The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” the NYPD told TMZ in a statement.
The fact that the case is locked plus the nature of the statement suggest that this is not only a sexual assault case, but the NYPD is also actively looking for other alleged victims.
The outlet also found a 2016 case where cops in Beverly Hills were called following a breakup argument between Diddy and Cassie, and while a domestic incident report was taken, no legal action followed.
In her lawsuit, Cassie accused her ex of assault and battery, rape, and even human trafficking, alleging that Diddy forced her to have sex with male prostitutes across state lines. Diddy’s lawyer has come forward to deny all of the allegations, essentially accusing her of wanting a big payday.
