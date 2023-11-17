Bossip Video

Following news that Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend for years of alleged abuse, Diddy is now the subject of an NYPD Criminal Investigation.

The Bad Boy record exec is the subject of a secret NYPD investigation, and according to reports from TMZ, there is strong evidence it involves sexual assault. It’s unclear whether it was Cassie who made the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that there is an open case at NYPD under the the name, “Sean Combs.” While it is an active case, the case file has been “locked,” which essentially means it’s a sensitive case where access is restricted.