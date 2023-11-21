Bossip Video

Are you ready for WISH?

All eyes were on Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose who dazzled in Dolce Gabbana at Disney’s dreamy UK Premiere for upcoming animated Musical Comedy WISH.

The luminous actress commanded the blue carpet alongside adorable fans and the film’s filmmakers including Julia Michaels, Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster who were all smiles at the magical affair.

Prior to her series of slays across Europe, DeBose (who stars as Asha–Disney’s first Afro-Latina Princess) teamed up with co-star Chris Pine (who stars as perfectly coiffed and caped King Magnifico) for a coast to coast promo tour.

The newly minted Disney Princess also surprised fans at Disneyland Paris with an epic performance of ‘This Wish’ in front of the park’s spectacular castle.

The full performance will air on ABC’S The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on Nov. 26. Check out a sneak peek below:

In WISH, audiences are whisked to the magical kingdom of Rosas where a sharp-witted idealist named Asha (Ariana DeBose) “makes a wish so powerful that it’s answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called “Star,” per the official synopsis.

“Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, WISH also stars Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Alan Tudyk as Asha’s pet goat, Valentino, Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino, who, at 100-years-old, is patiently waiting for his wish to be granted, and Insecure alum Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving mom, Sakina.

WISH opens in theaters everywhere Nov. 22.