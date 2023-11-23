Bossip Video

Good morning! It’s Thanksgiving 2023 and as your Turkey Day commences, we’ve got you covered with the most delicious cocktail recipes on the ‘net!

No matter what you have left on the bar cart we have a concoction you can make and be thankful for.

Check out BOSSIP’s 2023 Thanksgiving cocktail guide below!

Codigo Smokey Eggnog Espresso Martini*

Ingredients:

1 part Codigo 1530 Mezcal

1 part Kahlua

1 part Espresso or Cold Brew

3–4 parts Eggnog

1/4 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Pinch of salt

Dash of cinnamon or nutmeg to garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously until frothy and well chilled. Strain into a glass and top with cinnamon or nutmeg, and a coffee bean or two.

*This recipe can also be served on the rocks.

Codigo El Dorado

Ingredients:

2 parts Codigo 1530 mezcal

1 parts lime juice

0.5 parts agave syrup

5 slices yellow bell pepper

10 fresh sage leaves (reserve one for garnish)

Method: Muddle the fresh yellow pepper and sage in the mixing glass. Add all the other liquid ingredients. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a glass with ice and garnish with fresh sage leaf.

Codigo Toasted Marshmallow Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 parts Codigo 1530 Anejo

2 dashes chocolate bitters

2 dashes orange bitters

0.5 parts agave nectar

Marshmallow and orange garnish*

Method: Mix all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled. Strain into glass with fresh ice.

*Toast marshmallow garnish before serving.

Southbound Tequila S’mores Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz chocolate simple syrup

2 oz Southbound Tequila Reposado

2 oz Water or 2 oz unsweetened plant milk

Cocoa bitters

Dash of Salt

*CHOCOLATE SIMPLE SYRUP (MAKES 7 OUNCES) INGREDIENTS:

1/4 cup Dark cacao

1/4 cup agave

1/2 cup water

Sprinkle of fluer de sel salt

1/4 tsp vanilla

Method: First make the simple syrup. Mix all ingredients. Rim the glass with ganache and dip graham crumbs. Fire roast some marshmallows, place on a skewer. Shake cocktail and pour

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal’s Lobos Legend Shot

Ingredients:

2 oz* Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado

1 orange slice

Ground cinnamon

Method: Dip the rim of a shot glass into the plate of orange juice and then onto the plate of cinnamon

Pour Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado into a shot glass, Garnish with half of orange slice and sip!

Mercer and Prince “Apple Spice”

Ingredients:

2oz Mercer + Prince

.5oz Apple Jack Brandy

.5oz All Spice Dram

Dash of Bitters

Method: Add ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice + store together to combine/chill. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with apple slices + a blackberry.

Tequila Don Julio Harvest Spice

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Añejo

2 oz Apple Cider

0.25 oz Agave

0.25 oz Lemon Juice

Dash of Cinnamon Powder

Method: Add Tequila Don Julio Añejo, apple cider, agave, lemon juice, and cinnamon powder to a shaker with ice and shake. Strain contents into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with dried apple.

Bib & Tucker “Steam Engine”

Ingredients:

2 parts Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon (New release in Fall 2023!)

½ part Bénédictine

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Expressed Orange Peel

Method: Stir all ingredients together in a mixing glass filled with ice. Strain into a Rocks glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with an expressed orange peel.

Lobos 17070 “Bitter Not Better”

Ingredients:

1oz Lobos 1707 Reposado

.75oz Cynar or Montenegro Amaro

.75oz Grapefruit Juice

.25oz Aperol

Strawberry dusted glass

Method: Stir all ingredients over ice in mixing glass until glass is frosted over. Whilst drink is chilling dust glass with strawberry dust *recipe below. Strain over large rocks glass and garnish with one dried sage or bay leaf

*STRAWBERRY DUST*: In a blender blitz cup of dehydrated freeze-dried strawberries to create fine dust

Dust on top citrus brusher with single tea strainer

Glendalough Boulevardier

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Glendalough Barrel Irish Whiskey

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Sweet Vermouth

Orange slice, lemon twist or fresh cherry

Method: Stir all ingredients well with ice in a mixing glass and strain into a chilled coupe. Then garnish with an orange slice, lemon twist or fresh cherry.

BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Highball

Ingredients:

2 oz BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Finish

4 oz soda water

Garnish: Orange slice

Method: Add cubed ice to a highball glass. Put all ingredients into a glass. Give a gentle stir to incorporate. Garnish with an orange slice.

Bombay Sapphire “Matcha Martini”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Bombay Sapphire

.50 oz White Creme De Cacao

.50 oz Vanilla Syrup

1.0oz Oat Milk

1 tsp Matcha Powder

6 mint leaves

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and strain into a small tin. Dry shake to frot cocktail and then strain into a chilled coupe glass. A glass with a drink and a skewer on it.

Martell’s “Swift Cider”

Ingredients:

1 part Martell Blue Swift

2 parts Apple Cider

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Combine Martell Blue Swift, apple cider, and Angostura bitters and stir. Pour into a rounded rocks glass and garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks.

Dewar’s “Spiced Pear Sour”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Dewar’s 12 year old

.75 spiced pear liqueur

.50 maple syrup

.75 lemonade

Egg whites

Method: Shake ingredients with ice and fine strain into a coupe glass.

Pantalones “Fancy Pants Paloma”

Ingredients:

1 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila

3 oz Betty Buzz Grapefruit

0.5 oz Lime Juice

Grapefruit & Orange Slice (Garnish)

Method: Combine Pantalones Tequila, Betty Buzz Grapefruit, and lime juice into sea salt-rimmed glass over ice. Stir the magic, then summon the sunshine by adding a slice of grapefruit and a citrusy parade of orange slices, a zestful affair for your drink.

Gran Marnier “Grand Gild”

Ingredients:

2 parts of Louis-Alexandre

.75 parts of Fresh Squeeze Grapefruit Juice

½ parts Lemon Juice

½ bar of Honey

Dash of Orange Bitters

Garnish: Rosemary Sprigs and Orange Flower Water Spray

Method: Add all ingredients to the cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and a gentle spray of orange flower water.

Woodford’s “Salted Dark Chocolate Bourbon Cocoa”

Ingredients:

2 Oz. Woodford Double Oaked

1 Cup Half & Half

3 Cups Milk of Choice

6 Oz. Dark Chocolate Chips

â…“ Cup Sweetener Of Choice

½ Tsp. Salt

Tsp. Ground Cinnamon

1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

Method: In a small pot, heat your heavy whipping cream and milk until warm, then stir in your chocolate chips, whisking until melted. Stir in sweetener, cinnamon, and salt to taste and stir until dissolved. Allow to warm until just below boiling. Remove from heat, then stir in your bourbon and vanilla extract. Pour into mugs, top with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and salt and enjoy!

Patron EL CIELO MARTINI

Ingredients:

2 oz. (60ml) PATRÓN EL CIELO

.5 oz (15ml) MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth

.5 oz (15ml) Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

3 dashes orange bitters

Method: Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, garnish with an orange twist.

Mezcal Union “The Perfect Serve”

Ingredients:

2 oz Mezcal UNIÓN Uno

Orange Slice

Worm Salt

Method: Pour 2 oz of Mezcal UNIÓN Uno in a copita. Garnish with an orange slice sprinkled with worm salt.

Codigo Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Codigo 1530 Blanco

2 teaspoons pumpkin puree

1/8 teaspoon Pumpkin Spice

1 part Kahlua

1.5 parts hot espresso

1 part creamer of choice (both dairy-free or regular work well)

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with coffee beans and Cinnamon dusting on top.