Rapper Quavo gave back to Atlanta families in need for Thanksgiving by hosting a free Huncho Farms Farmers Market.

On Monday, he and his foundation partnered with Urban Recipe to bless 300 families. Usually, the rapper does the traditional turkey giveaway but this year, he decided to expand hugely. Families were given cookbooks, produce, gift cards, hygiene products, and more necessities free of charge according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“It’s very important to give back,” the rapper said to the outlet. “We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less. We just try to help the best way we can. This is just a small portion of the big things that we’re doing.”

The theme for the event was Huncho Farms, an “open-air Thanksgiving farmers market,” and the rapper also gave away his new cookbook, Huncho Farms Family Cookbook, free of charge.

Giving back isn’t something new for Quavo, his foundation has been aiding families inside I-285 for the past two years.

