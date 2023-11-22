Bossip Video

Happy Thanksgiving!

Turkey day might be tomorrow, but we already know a lot of us don’t get around to looking up recipes until the day before. That’s why we compiled a list of some celebrity recipes you can check out before hitting the grocery store tonight to get everything you need for the big day.

Check out some Thanksgiving recipes from your favorite celebrities to impress your family and friends with tomorrow (or bookmark them for next year):

Snoop Dogg: Ain’t No Jive Herbed Turkey and Gravy

Ingredients

For the Turkey 1 12-to-14-lb (4.6 to 6.4 kg) whole turkey, thawed if frozen

1/4 c. (40 g) kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

2 medium oranges

1 1 1/2-oz (40 g) package fresh “poultry herbs” or 2 sprigs sage, 8 sprigs thyme, 2 sprigs rosemary, plus more for decorating

8 tbsp. (1 stick, or 110 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3 garlic cloves, minced

Cracked black pepper

3 medium yellow onions, each cut into 8 wedges

For the Gravy 1 1/4 c. (300 ml) chicken stock or broth

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

4 sprigs flat-leaf parsley, stems removed and leaves finely chopped (optional) Directions The night before you plan to cook the turkey, remove the packaging and giblet bag from the cavity. Working in your clean kitchen sink, rinse the outside and inside of the turkey and pat it dry with paper towels. Sprinkle the salt onto the turkey and use your hands to rub it evenly all over the skin. Transfer the turkey to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, overnight, or up to 24 hours. The day you plan to cook the turkey, make the herb butter: Using a rasp-style grater, remove the zest from 1 orange and put the zest into a medium bowl; reserve the zested orange. Pick the leaves from the sprigs of sage, thyme, and rosemary and finely chop them together; reserve all the stems. Add the chopped herbs to the orange zest. Add the butter and garlic. Stir until everything is evenly combined. Preheat the oven to 325°F [165°C], with a rack in the lower third of the oven. Remove the turkey on the baking sheet from the refrigerator and transfer the turkey to the clean kitchen sink; reserve the baking sheet. Rinse the turkey and pat it dry with paper towels. Insert your fingers between the skin and meat over the breasts and thighs to separate the skin from the meat, taking care not to tear it or remove it from the turkey. Using a spoon, gently lift the skin and place spoonfuls of the herb butter between the skin and meat all over the turkey. Use your hands to press and spread the butter evenly. Rub any herb butter left in the bowl all over the outside of the turkey. Liberally season the turkey with pepper. Place 8 onion wedges into the cavity of the turkey and add the reserved herb stems. Group the remaining onion wedges in the center of the rimmed baking sheet so they touch. Center the turkey on top of the onions. Place the turkey in the oven. Bake for 2 to 2½ hours until golden brown on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thigh (not touching the bone) reads at least 165°F [75°C]. Remove the turkey from the oven and let rest for 20 minutes. Using a meat fork or wooden spoon inserted into the turkey’s cavity, gently lift it off the baking sheet and onto a large cutting board. Tent the turkey loosely with aluminum foil. For The Gravy Set a strainer over a glass measuring cup and pour the sheet pan drippings and onions into it. While the drippings drain, squeeze the juice from both oranges. Once the drippings have fully drained, set the onions aside in a small bowl. Spoon off 2 Tbsp of the fat that rises to the surface of the drippings and place in a medium saucepan; continue removing the remaining fat; discard it or save for another use. Once all the fat is removed, add the orange juice to the drippings. Add enough chicken stock to make 2 cups [480 ml] of liquid. Place the saucepan over medium-high heat to warm the rendered fat. Add half the drained onions (reserve the other half). Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring, until the onions start to fall apart and caramelize at the edges. Add the flour. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the drippings-and juice mixture and bring to a simmer. Adjust the heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until reduced to a thick gravy. Remove the pan from the heat and season with salt and pepper. If you like a smooth gravy, transfer it to a blender and purée until smooth, or leave as is with pieces of onion. Stir in the parsley (if using) and pour the gravy into a serving bowl or gravy boat.

Geoffrey Zakarian: Pomegranate-Ginger Sweet Potatoes with Pecans and Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients

For the syrup:

• 2 cups pomegranate juice

• 1 12-ounce can of ginger ale

• 1/4 tsp ground ginger

• 1 tbsp unsalted butter

• Kosher salt, to taste

For the sweet potatoes:

• 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks (about 2.25 pounds)

• 4 sprigs fresh rosemary

• 1/2 lemon, thinly sliced

• 3 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

• Kosher salt, to taste

• 1/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

• 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

To make the syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine the pomegranate juice, ginger ale, and ginger. Bring to a boil and simmer rapidly until reduced to 1/3 to 1/2 cup. The mixture should be syrupy and coat the back of a spoon. Whisk in the butter, season with salt and keep warm.

To make the sweet potatoes: Toss the sweet potatoes with the rosemary, lemon slices and oil on a rimmed sheet pan. Season with salt. Roast until the sweet potatoes are tender, tossing once or twice, 30 to 40 minutes. Toss with the pecans and pumpkin seeds and roast 5 minutes more.

Plate the sweet potatoes on a platter and drizzle with the syrup, making sure you hit all of the potatoes.

Chrissy Teigen: Herby King’s Hawaiian Stuffing

Ingredients

1¼ cups chicken or turkey stock

cups chicken or turkey stock 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste 1 (12-ounce) package King’s Hawaiian rolls, diced into 1-inch cubes

(12-ounce) package King’s Hawaiian rolls, diced into 1-inch cubes 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

tablespoons unsalted butter 3 celery stalks, diced

celery stalks, diced 1 medium onion, diced

medium onion, diced 5 cloves garlic, minced

cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon minced fresh sage

tablespoon minced fresh sage 1 tablespoon picked fresh thyme leaves

tablespoon picked fresh thyme leaves 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Bring stock to a simmer and season with salt to taste. Arrange the bread cubes on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 10 minutes. Toss and toast another 5-10 minutes, until golden brown and lightly crisp. Meanwhile, melt butter over medium heat in a 12-inch skillet. Add the celery, onion, and garlic and cook, stirring, until translucent and fragrant, 5 minutes. Stir in the sage, thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, and the poultry seasoning and remove from the heat. Stir the bread into the onion/herb mixture, then pour the stock over the stuffing a little at a time and stir until it is all absorbed. Cover and let absorb for 5 minutes. I like my stuffing on the soft side (hello, like Stove Top) but if you prefer crisp edges, put the pan (assuming it’s oven-proof) under the broiler for 2-4 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

John Legend: Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, plus more for buttering the baking dish

tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, plus more for buttering the baking dish 3 cups ( ¾ pound) dry elbow macaroni

cups ( 2 (12-ounce) cans evaporated milk

(12-ounce) cans evaporated milk â…“ cup whole milk

cup whole milk 2 eggs

eggs 2 teaspoons seasoning salt, such as Lawry’s

teaspoons seasoning salt, such as Lawry’s 1 teaspoon garlic powder

teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste 4 cups (1 pound) extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated

cups (1 pound) extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated 2 cups (½ pound) Monterey Jack cheese, grated + Paprika, for sprinkling

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Generously butter a 9×13-inch baking dish; set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain well and return the pasta to the pot. Add the butter and toss until the pasta is coated and butter has melted; set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the evaporated milk, whole milk, and eggs. Stir in the seasoning salt, garlic powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. In another medium bowl, combine cheddar and Jack cheeses. Spread one third of the macaroni in an even layer in the bottom of the buttered baking dish and cover evenly with one-third of the cheese. Repeat with the remaining macaroni and shredded cheeses. Pour the milk mixture evenly over the contents of the baking dish, sprinkle with paprika, and bake until the top layer is lightly browned, 40–45 minutes. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Gordon Ramsay: Roasted Cauliflower, Quinoa and Pomegranate Salad

Ingredients

For the salad:

• 1 large cauliflower, cut into florets

• Olive oil, for drizzling

• Sea salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup quinoa, rinsed

• Small bunch of flat-leaf parsley, leaves picked

• Seeds from 1 pomegranate, to serve

For the dressing:

• 1 tbsp pomegranate molasses

• 1 tbsp white wine vinegar

• 1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

• 6 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

• Sea salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Place the cauliflower florets on a baking sheet and drizzle with a little olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss in the oil to coat. Transfer to the oven and roast for about 20 minutes, turning the cauliflower halfway through, until browned in places. Remove from the oven once cooked.

Then cook the quinoa, according to the package instructions.

Using a small whisk or a fork, mix the ingredients for the dressing together with a pinch of salt and pepper until completely combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Put the cooked quinoa and the cauliflower into a large bowl. Drizzle with the dressing and fold in the parsley leaves. Scatter over the pomegranate seeds and serve.

Jessica Alba: Cornish Game Hens

Ingredients

• ½ cup unsalted butter

• 1 cup chopped onion

• 1 cup chopped celery

• 1 cup chopped white mushrooms

• 2 cloves garlic, chopped

• 2 tsp poultry seasoning

• 6 slices day-old white bread, cubed

• 1 cup cooked wild rice

• ½ cup each dried cranberries, dark raisins, chopped walnuts

• 2½ cups chicken broth, divided

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 4 Cornish hens (about 1¼ lb. each)

• 1½ cups apricot-flavored brandy

• 2 sprigs each rosemary, sage and basil

• 1 can (11 oz.) mandarin oranges, drained

Directions

1) Preheat over to 375°F.

2) In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter; add onion, celery, mushrooms, garlic and poultry seasoning. Cook until vegetables have softened, about 8 minutes.

3) In large bowl, combine bread, rice, cranberries, raisins and walnuts. Stir in vegetable mixture. Add 1 cup broth and mix. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve 2 cups mixture for stuffing hens.

4) Lightly grease 9″x9″ baking dish. Spoon remaining stuffing into dish. Cover with foil; bake 30 minutes.

5) Meanwhile, in measuring cup, combine remaining broth and brandy. Set aside.

6) Discard neck and giblets; season hen cavities with salt and pepper. Stuff each with ½ cup stuffing. Tie legs together with kitchen string. Arrange breast side up, on rack in roasting pan. Pour in half of brandy mixture; scatter herbs and oranges around poultry. Roast for 30 minutes basting occasionally.

7) Pour 1 cup brandy mixture into roasting pan. Continue roasting 15 to 20 minutes, or until thermometer inserted in hens registers 175°F.

8) Transfer to cutting board; let stand 10 minutes. Remove rack from pan and pour in remaining ½ cup brandy mixture.

9) Deglaze pan over high heat, scraping up brown bits. Toss in herbs. Transfer liquid to saucepan and bring to boil until slightly thickened, 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Serves 8.

Kourtney Kardashian: Cornbread

Ingredients

• 2 eggs 1 1/4 cups organic yellow cornmeal (use fine- to medium-grain)

• 3/4 cup gluten-free flour

• 1/4 cup coconut sugar

• 1 tsp kosher salt

• 2 tsp baking powder

• 1/2 tsp baking soda

• 1/3 cup almond milk

• 1 cup vegan buttermilk (1 cup coconut milk, 1 tablespoon lemon juice)

• 8 tsp vegan butter

Directions

1) Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2) Combine cornmeal, flour, salt, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.

3) Whisk in almond milk, buttermilk, eggs, and add melted butter.

4) Use coconut oil to grease a 9-inch cast iron skillet or casserole dish.

5) Pour batter into skillet and bake for about 25 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Serves 6-8