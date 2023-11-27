Bossip Video

Talk about going south of the border…

Taco Bell is under scrutiny after a former employee filed a lawsuit against the company and one of their franchisers who allegedly held a very inappropriate party inside the dining room of the fast food chain. According to a KTLA report, a woman named Alana Bechiom claims that on Dec. 18, 2022, she attended the employee potluck Christmas party at the San Pedro location for which she made a delicious bowl of guacamole (which is weird considering that Taco Bell has “guacamole” already but we digress). Upon her arrival at said party, Bechiom noticed that all the windows and doors were covered so that no one could see inside. Her supervisor provided alcoholic beverages and Bechiom several of her taco-wrappin’ co-workers had been “overserved”.

That was just the beginning of the shenanigans…

Around midnight, after Bechiom had stepped outside for a short time, she walked back into the restaurant and saw a co-worker “having sex with his wife in front of everyone at the party,” she alleges. The co-worker’s wife, Bechiom claims, was also kissing her female manager and another female co-worker at the same time.

To add injury to insult, a “shocked, disgusted, and outraged” Bechiom fled the restaurant but forgot her precious bowl of guac. When she returned to get it, she found that either her coworker or manager had vomited inside of her culinary delight. After reporting the incident to the corporate human resources department, the manager and employees involved in the sexcapades were fired. Bechiom says that subsequent the firing, she was threatened, and her car windows were broken out by someone who was associated with the terminated employees.

Here’s the part that doesn’t quite make sense…

Bechiom’s suit blames Taco Bell for not disciplining the employees…even though they had already been fired. Not sure exactly what she wanted them to do. Sounds like the vandalism is a matter for the local police.

“While we don’t own or manage this location, the franchisee who owns and operates this restaurant has shared that they take these claims very seriously,” a Taco Bell spokesperson said.

Not that this is a big case but we might just keep an eye on this to see what comes of this lawsuit. Stay tuned.